Ferrari: CEO Vigna rules out US production plans

In recent weeks, there has been discussion about Donald Trump‘s potential tariffs on cars produced outside the United States. The tycoon has also threatened Stellantis with 100% tariffs if they move production to Mexico or Canada. Production in Europe could also be affected. This includes Ferrari, which however has no intention of moving its supercar production to the United States for vehicles sold in that country.

Ferrari will continue to produce cars in Maranello, despite possible US tariffs

“We will sell cars in the United States, but we will continue to produce them in Maranello,” stated Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s CEO. The Prancing Horse’s CEO said he wasn’t particularly concerned about Trump’s potential tariffs, since the brand’s supercars are accessible to few. Consequently, those who can afford Ferrari’s cars can potentially also pay the extra costs due to tariffs.

“Our order portfolio is quite strong. He decides what to do in his country, we will deal with these new rules. There will be tariffs for us, for everyone. It’s positive because when realities change around you, it’s a way to promote even more innovation,” Vigna added.

The CEO, during the Reuters NEXT event in New York, also answered questions about cryptocurrencies. Last year, the company began accepting cryptocurrency payments but stated they have no intention of investing in them: “We simply wanted to offer customers another opportunity. In any case, we receive cash, dollars or euros depending on the country. We love cash. We don’t invest in cryptocurrencies. We don’t want to receive cryptocurrencies and speculate: it’s a way to make purchasing smooth.” Regarding the agreement between Ferrari and the Andretti-Cadillac Formula 1 team on power unit supply, he commented: “Happy to have been chosen, it makes us very proud.”