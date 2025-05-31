Ferrari F50: Ralph Lauren’s yellow example heads to auction

In recent years, the Ferrari F50 has experienced a true revaluation among enthusiasts. Initially overshadowed by the myth of the F40, it has earned a place of honor thanks to its exceptional technical and dynamic value. Developed as a true road-going Formula 1 car, it’s clothed in Pininfarina bodywork that enhances its racing soul.

Ralph Lauren’s Ferrari F50 at auction: one of the most exclusive examples ever produced

One of the rarest and most desirable examples will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Monterey, California, in August 2025. This is one of only two US-spec F50s painted in Giallo Modena, a color that perfectly enhances its sculpted lines. But what makes this car truly special is its first owner: Ralph Lauren, the American designer known for his collection of iconic cars, including a Ferrari 250 GTO. Lauren purchased the F50 new and kept it for about eight years, until 2003, driving just over 1,860 miles.

Since then, the car has remained in the hands of a single owner, who has kept it in exceptional condition. Since 2009 it has not participated in public events and has been maintained with obsessive care. The odometer shows just 5,405 miles and Ferrari Classiche certification confirms the car’s originality. Recently, a complete service was performed at Ferrari of Central Florida, which included replacement of the fuel tank, tires and braking system. It’s practically ready to be displayed or driven.

Sales estimates range between $6.5 and $7.5 million, figures that reflect the rarity, history and impeccable condition of this F50, one of 349 produced in total. This example is identified by chassis ZFFTG46A2S0104798.

The Ferrari F50 was presented in 1995 to celebrate Maranello’s 50th anniversary, at the direct impulse of Piero Ferrari, who wanted a road car capable of transmitting the Formula 1 experience. The project started from a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and a 4.7-liter V12 engine derived from the 1992 F1 single-seater. The engine also served a load-bearing function, with push-rod suspensions anchored directly to the powerplant: an extreme technical solution.

With 520 horsepower, the F50 accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, covered the quarter-mile in 21.7 seconds and reached a top speed of 202 mph. If the F40 was more brutal, the F50 offered driving precision and mechanical purity that makes it still today one of the most authentic supercars ever built. And the driving experience, made of vibrations and immediate reactions, is something that no amount of money can truly buy.

The fact that it belonged to Ralph Lauren, known for not easily parting with his treasures, makes this F50 even more unique. An unrepeatable opportunity, right in the year of the model’s thirtieth anniversary.