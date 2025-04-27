A Ferrari F40, the crown jewel of Dario Franchitti’s secret collection | Video

Dario Franchitti loves beautiful cars and owns an incredible collection of splendid four-wheeled jewels. The former British racing driver was a champion of the Indy Racing League and a three-time winner of the Indianapolis 500. Automotive excellence is therefore part of his genetic makeup. It’s obvious that his tastes in this area would reflect this.

Inside Dario Franchitti’s incredible supercar collection

In his private collection in Nashville, he keeps some wonderful supercars that millions of people dream about. In addition to these vehicles, as evidence of his personal inclinations, there are many others he has owned over time that have intersected with him and his life.

Today, Dario Franchitti’s garage is dominated by a fantastic Ferrari F40. It’s not the only Prancing Horse in his possession, as you can see in the video. Porsche is also well represented, with one exceptional model standing out above the others from the brand: a Carrera GT.

In the video, besides the Ferrari F40 and the Porsche Carrera GT, you can also admire a Gordon Murray T50 during a test, and his first Prancing Horse car, a 348. There are also his former yellow Testarossa, several Porsche 911s, a Ferrari F355, and a Lancia Delta Integrale EVO. Added to these are an Aston Martin Vantage V8, a Rolls Royce Wraith, and others.

The queen of the collection, however, is the aforementioned F40, the most exciting and charismatic Ferrari of the modern era, as well as one of the most seductive of all time, alongside the 330 P4, the 250 GTO, GT Berlinetta Passo Corto, California SWB, Testa Rossa, and a few others.

If the aesthetics are spectacular, the mechanics are no less impressive. Dominating the scene is the twin-turbo V8 engine with nearly 3.0 liters of displacement, which delivers 478 horsepower of pure power, with a weight of 1,100 kilograms.