Ferrari F40, this video captures a dream experience in an all-time supercar icon

The Ferrari F40 continues to hold a fascination that few other supercars can match, and the video in question confirms it in a very natural way. The driver finds himself behind the wheel of one of the most legendary cars in Maranello’s history and experiences it with an ironic yet far from superficial approach, keeping a cautious pace that still feels brave for someone facing a car with this much historical and cultural weight for the first time.

Ferrari F40 still delivers an experience few supercars can match

With a collectible car worth millions, intimidation becomes part of the experience. Building real confidence with an F40 takes many days together, plenty of miles and the right driving sensitivity. A one-off test, even for a capable driver, naturally demands caution. The lines chosen on track by the driver look correct, and the pace, although far from the limit, reveals a certain level of experience. The owner probably trusted him enough not to impose overly strict limits.

That is exactly where the video’s charm lies. It does not tell a story of outright performance, but of someone facing one of the most iconic cars ever made without trying to overdo it. In front of a model like this, caution is not fear but responsibility, especially since damaging an F40 would become an economic nightmare for anyone without very deep pockets.

Ferrari introduced the F40 in 1987 to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary, following the direct wishes of Enzo Ferrari, who gave very precise guidance on the direction of the project. Although it did not use a 12-cylinder engine, this car can be seen as the founder’s spiritual testament, not only because it was the last Ferrari created while Enzo was still alive, but also because it captured his idea of a sports car in an essential and radical form. Few filters, little excess, and a direct connection between man and machine.

The bodywork designed by Pininfarina still carries enormous visual power today. Almost 40 years after its debut, the F40 still looks modern, aggressive and perfectly proportioned, with a balance between beauty and brutality that very few later supercars managed to replicate. The rear wing, air intakes, wheel arches, low front end, and wide muscular tail create an instantly recognizable shape that needs no explanation.

The nearly 3.0-liter twin-turbo V8 remains a key part of the legend. It is a raw and explosive engine, able to push a car weighing around 1,100 kilograms with real violence. The F40 accelerated from 0 to 200 km/h in around 12 seconds, covered the standing kilometer in 21 seconds and exceeded 324 km/h. Today, some supercars perform better on paper, but few can offer the same level of involvement and immediacy.

The video proves it in a simple way. Even far from its limits, the F40 communicates a rare intensity that comes through in the sound, the way it moves and the reaction of the person driving it. This ability to excite at any speed explains why the F40 still holds such a special place in the imagination of enthusiasts.