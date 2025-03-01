Ferrari F40 shows off with drifting on a frozen Colorado lake | Video

Sometimes we see supercars drifting on ice, but until now, we hadn’t encountered a Ferrari F40 engaged in this practice. Making the scene even more unusual is the silver paint job of the vehicle featured in the footage, which was filmed in Colorado on a frozen mountain lake.

Ferrari F40 drifting on ice: $3 million supercar tackles frozen Colorado lake

Alongside the supercar from the Maranello automaker are other all-wheel drive sports cars from Porsche and Lamborghini. Here, however, we’re focusing on the Ferrari, not only for the model’s prestige but also for its bolder performance in that environment, being the only one in the aforementioned group with just rear-wheel drive and also being the most expensive, as well as the most dreamed-about by enthusiasts.

The person behind this feat is “Supercar Ron” from YouTube. He had the courage to take his $3 million Ferrari F40 onto the frozen lake, equipped with studded tires, for an unusual adrenaline-filled session. As reported by the man himself, the desire for fun sparked this adventure.

His handling of the Italian beast on the extremely low-grip surface is very complicated, despite the measures taken with the tires, due to its thoroughbred nature, whose energy is released in a raw manner when the two turbines reach their full power. The first frames of one of the videos accompanying the post immediately show how the Ferrari F40 is a fish out of water in such a context, but progressively the driver gains greater familiarity, producing a more fluid and less awkward performance.

We had already covered this vehicle a few days ago, to showcase a dream collection from the United States. The centerpiece of that “big six” collection is, as previously mentioned, the queen of hearts. Along with it is another Ferrari vehicle: the Purosangue, certainly much less exciting than the other.

It seems that the collection as a whole may be worth about $17 million, although as already written in the previous article, this figure seems a little optimistic. In any case, we’re looking at a garage straight out of Arabian Nights. Along with the previously mentioned Maranello cars, other exclusive vehicles stand out, such as the Pagani Huayra Tempesta, the Aston Martin Valkyrie Roadster, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the Lamborghini Murcielago SV, Revuelto and Huracán Sterrato with 1,500 horsepower biturbo tuning, just to mention those of more noble descent.

The historical and emotional peaks, however, are written by the aforementioned silver Ferrari F40 LM which, although less beautiful than those in its original red, sits at the top in terms of charm. Here’s the video of its action on the frozen lake in Colorado.