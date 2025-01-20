Ferrari F40 LM: the crown jewel of a dream car collection, valued at $17 million

Many times in the past, we have covered multi-million dollar car collections. In some cases, the scene was dominated by classic cars, in others by modern supercars. Regardless of the models, it was always a beautiful sight. Today we look at another dream collection, whose queen is a silver Ferrari F40 LM. It’s not the only Prancing Horse present, as the collection also includes the Purosangue, but before moving on to the model report, let’s reflect.

A collector shows his incredible $17 million collection with a Ferrari F40 LM as the cherry on top

Today the word “collecting” is, in a sense, overused, because it refers more to numbers than quality. Having three cars over 20 years old is enough to be included in the group, regardless of their actual historical and cultural value. Surely there’s passion in this activity too, perhaps limited in its development by the not-so-great economic possibilities of those who cultivate it, but as far as I’m concerned, true collecting is something else.

The car collection we’re covering today certainly falls fully into this category, whose queens are, without a shadow of doubt, the supercars and hypercars, Ferrari F40 LM above all. The fortunate owner, who is also an automotive YouTuber, presents it. The channel chosen for publishing the content is Supercar Ron. Here he continues to make those who can’t afford even one of his expensive toys die of envy. According to what colleagues at duPont Registry report, the value of the collection shown in the video is $17 million. There might be some optimism in this calculation, but we’re not interested in counting. What counts here are the emotions, generously provided by the models owned by the fortunate owner, who keeps them in Utah, United States. His tastes are heterogeneous.

Besides the already mentioned Ferrari F40 LM and Purosangue, there are also the Pagani Huayra Tempesta, Aston Martin Valkyrie Roadster, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Lamborghini Murcielago SV, Revuelto and Huracán Sterrato with 1,500 horsepower biturbo tuning. The collection also includes a Lexus LFA with BBS wheels, a 1,262 horsepower Toyota Supra MK4, and a Nissan Skyline GT-R V-SPEC R34 Midnight Purple.

The roster also includes a Dodge Demon and a BMW M3 Lightweight E36 that belonged to Paul Walker. Other four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles are also present, such as the Ducati superbikes 1199 Superleggera and 1299 Superleggera. Here too, Made in Italy pride soars, but the peaks are reached by the aforementioned Ferrari F40 LM, in the unusual silver-grey shade, which makes it rarer than a white fly. Here’s the video showing the entire collection.