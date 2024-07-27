Ferrari: even in Europe, supercars can now be paid for in cryptocurrency

After a successful launch in the United States, Ferrari is extending its acceptance of cryptocurrencies to its European dealers as well, meeting the demands of an increasingly international and technologically advanced customer base.

Ferrari also brings cryptocurrency payments innovation to Europe

The great fascination that has fascinated people from all over the world for centuries as that of Ferrari supercars is now intertwined with the completely innovative and revolutionary world of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, the automaker recently announced the expansion of its payment system using cryptocurrencies as well, a system that is also available to its European dealers, thus offering customers yet another exclusive and up-to-date way to purchase.

The initiative, which we recall was already successfully launched in the United States a little less than a year ago, plays a rather important role and a further step forward in Ferrari’s business strategy, which is increasingly aimed at embracing new technologies and meeting the ever-changing needs of customers who in turn are increasingly dynamic and international.

Incorporating the cryptocurrency into Ferrari’s strategy comes within a context of partnerships that have been put in place with several companies that are fully specialized in the digital payments sector. In this way, the manufacturer believes it is ensuring maximum security and also great simplicity for customers in all kinds of transactions.

How cryptocurrency payments work for Ferrari

Going into more detail, we can say that Ferrari dealers will be able to accept cryptocurrency payments without having to handle the digital currency themselves. The system that is used for this type of payment takes care of instantly converting the amount into traditional currency, so at the same time protecting dealers from market fluctuations. Moreover, collaboration with partners is also able to ensure verification of the real origin of payments, going further to protect the automaker.

Already, the introduction of cryptocurrencies as a payment method has attracted a lot of success and interest from all European retailers, with the majority of them appearing ready to adopt it or even there are some already in the process of implementing it.

Obviously, this new channel will be adding to various traditional payment systems that have always existed, offering customers even more choice and flexibility for their dream purchase such as a Ferrari can be. Last year, Ferrari was a tremendous commercial success, as it managed to deliver 13,663 supercars around the world and thereby achieving a net profit of more than 1.2 billion euros, an increase of 34 percent over the previous year.

So now, with the opening up to cryptocurrencies sure to be another building block in Ferrari’s strategy, it will go a long way toward further consolidating its leadership in the automotive luxury market. Into implementation that allows the manufacturer to anticipate future trends and cling to innovation with the same passion that has always characterized the creation of its cars.