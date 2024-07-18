Ferrari EV: CEO promises great fun for drivers, doubts about the price

The first electric Ferrari continues to make headlines, as it is a highly anticipated vehicle and many enthusiasts are curious to discover what the Prancing Horse has been working on in recent years. Its debut is expected by the end of 2025, with sales starting in the first months of 2026, as stated by Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.

Electric Ferrari will be fun to drive, says brand’s CEO Benedetto Vigna

Ferrari has successfully conducted a significant number of road tests for its first electric car, with Benedetto Vigna, the company’s CEO, assuring that it will be developed with care to ensure an extremely satisfying driving experience for customers. Although details about the vehicle’s form have not yet been released, Vigna has set the launch for the end of next year, with the intention of putting it on sale in 2026.

Vigna said he expects the new electric Ferrari to appeal to both existing Ferrari customers and potential new tech-savvy clients. He added: “There’s no real pattern. People buy a Ferrari because they do, they enjoy it a lot. They don’t buy a Ferrari for any single particular element, but for a combination of things. When we make electric cars, we’ll make them the right way.”

“Consider that we already have prototypes on the road that have covered several thousand kilometers, and we have very qualified customers in our company: the test drivers. The first customers of our cars are the test drivers. They drive many cars, and can easily compare one to another, so for us this is an important metric we’re referring to,” Vigna added.

According to a recent Reuters report, it was suggested that the future electric Ferrari will have a starting price of $500,000. However, Benedetto Vigna, Ferrari’s CEO, responded by calling such reports “a surprise” and refused to confirm these details. He also stated that the car’s price will be set one month before launch, emphasizing Ferrari’s approach to determining the price closer to the vehicle’s commercialization.

The new electric Ferrari will be produced in the company’s new E-building, recently inaugurated in Maranello. The facility contains a new advanced production line that will become operational in January 2025. Production at this plant is likely to start with Purosangue and SF90 before the EV joins them in 2026.