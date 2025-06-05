Ferrari Eternità: the outrageous supercar we’ll never see on the road

The Prancing Horse is an emblem of automotive excellence, as well as a global symbol capable of crossing cultural and sectoral boundaries with naturalness. The Ferrari brand, in fact, has extended its influence well beyond race tracks and exclusive dealerships. The name indissolubly linked to Italian automotive tradition, especially in the historical and contemporary world of racing, develops in different directions. From breathtaking theme parks like Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, home to Formula Rossa, the world’s fastest roller coaster, to an entire ecosystem of merchandising, lifestyle, and luxury collectibles.

Ferrari Eternità: digital concept channels Monza SP spirit with F1 aerodynamics

But the Ferrari universe also expands into “digital dreams”, where automotive design and CGI enthusiasts dream of new interpretations of the myth. This is the case with the Ferrari Eternità conceptual project, a fascinating idea brought to light by Car design trends in collaboration with Automotive Design Studio by DRE and the creative team Zicher, developed completely without the aid of artificial intelligence, but with authentic artisanal passion.

This unofficial concept car reinterprets the spirit of exclusive barchettas like the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, but projects it toward an even more audacious design, ready to compete ideally with jewels like the McLaren Elva and Aston Martin V12 Speedster.

The Eternità strikes with a lowered front end, minimalist LED lights, compact grille, and very short hood. The windshield is reduced to the essential and frameless, accompanied by thin windows and sculpted roll bars behind the headrests. Completely roofless, the bodywork is sculpted for extreme aerodynamics and the rear shows off vertical exhausts above the rear wheels, circular LED rear lighting, and a massive Formula 1-inspired diffuser.

The mechanics would still be left to imagination. It could adopt a plug-in V6 like the 296 GTB, a hybrid V8 like in the SF90 Stradale, or perhaps even an iconic naturally aspirated V12 in the manner of the Ferrari Purosangue.