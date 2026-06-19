Ferrari CEO hints at new model after Luce: is a second electric Ferrari already on the way?

Benedetto Vigna has hinted that Ferrari will unveil something new on July 4 during a public talk focused on software, artificial intelligence and business strategy. The Maranello CEO did not reveal the model’s name, but he suggested that Ferrari has brought together elements from the past with a vision looking towards the future, inviting everyone to wait a few more weeks.

Ferrari CEO teases July 4 reveal after Luce debut

The preview comes at a particular moment for the Prancing Horse, following the debut of the Luce, Ferrari’s first electric model and its first five-seater, a car that has divided fans and the wider public. Vigna made it clear that electric power will not erase the rest of the range. He reiterated that Ferrari has combustion engines and will continue to build them, has made hybrid engines and will keep making them, and will also produce electric cars, leaving customers free to choose. This position places Ferrari on a multi-technology path, far from the idea of a forced transition towards battery power alone.

The CEO’s words have already fuelled several theories about the upcoming model. One of the most intriguing points to a special version of the 12Cilindri, possibly linked to historic badges such as GTO or MM. Maranello has already used this approach in the past, turning heritage references into modern and exclusive products. Some interpretations also point to celebratory or more extreme versions, although no rumour has received official confirmation for now.

The choice of date also seems far from accidental. July 4 coincides with Independence Day in the United States, a crucial market for Ferrari, and falls during the same weekend as the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. A few days later, the Goodwood Festival of Speed would offer another natural stage for a high-performance model. Some observers have also suggested a possible reference to NART, the North American Racing Team that linked Ferrari to American racing in the 1960s and 1970s. It may sound like a sophisticated connection, but the context of the announcement does not make it impossible.

Ferrari has not yet confirmed whether the new arrival will be a special series, an extreme version of an existing model or something completely different. For now, July 4 remains the only clear clue communicated by Vigna.