Ferrari: David Lee explains his unique “big five” collection

Ferrari continues to showcase the most exclusive side of its universe through a series of videos dedicated to the collections of its most loyal clients. The latest episode features David Lee, a name well known among Ferrari enthusiasts for the extraordinary collection of Maranello cars he has built over the years. His garage is not simply a place to store automobiles, but a parallel dimension where passion, history and engineering merge into something almost unreal.

Ferrari big five in double color: inside David Lee’s extraordinary collection

The collection is constantly evolving and has recently gained an exceptionally rare piece, a white Ferrari 250 GTO purchased at auction for a sum comparable to the budget of a small nation. However, the true heart of the collection remains the legendary “big five”, the supercars that defined modern Ferrari before the arrival of the F80. While waiting to receive the latter, already on order, Lee enjoys a lineup consisting of GTO, F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari, five models that embody the brand’s technical and performance evolution.

What makes this collection truly unique is not only the presence of all five icons together, but the fact that each exists in a double color specification. Every model appears both in Rosso Corsa and Giallo Modena, an extremely rare choice that makes the collection almost unmatched in the world of Ferrari collectors. A result achieved with patience and determination, especially in the case of the F40 and GTO, originally produced only in red and later converted to the new color.

David Lee’s garage also hosts other masterpieces from the Prancing Horse, for a total of around thirty cars. Among them are a Daytona SP3 and a Formula 1 single-seater driven on track by Michael Schumacher, symbols of different eras and philosophies united by the same DNA. The video produced by Ferrari focuses mainly on the “big five” and on the personal bond Lee has with these cars, told in his own words.

For him, collecting is not simply about ownership, but about building a story over time made of research, relationships and passion. It all began in 2003 with the purchase of a Ferrari Enzo, which sparked the idea of bringing together all the cars that represented the technological peak of Maranello. After the Enzo came the F40, F50 and GTO, followed later by the LaFerrari, all initially in red.

Over time, an even more ambitious idea emerged, pairing each model with a yellow example to create something truly unique. A project completed in about seven years, not without difficulties, but which today represents one of the most distinctive elements of his collection. Attention is now focused on the future Ferrari F80, which will be created through the Tailor Made program.

Well known even outside the Ferrari world, David Lee has shared his passion many times in videos alongside Jay Leno, showcasing some of his most iconic cars. At the head of a holding active in several sectors, from luxury watches to construction, the American entrepreneur has turned professional success into an automotive dream come true. A collection that, for coherence and rarity, remains among the most fascinating ever seen in the Ferrari universe. Who knows if the Ferrari Luce, the brand’s first electric supercar, will also be added to this list.