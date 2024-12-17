Ferrari confirms first electric car launch in 2025

2025 will be an important year for Ferrari. In fact, by the end of next year, the debut of the first electric Ferrari is expected, which has been widely discussed in recent months thanks to some spy photos of the camouflaged prototype that leaked on the web. There is still no official date for the debut, but both CEO Benedetto Vigna and Chairman John Elkann have confirmed that this car will debut by the end of next year.

John Elkann is confident: “The first electric Ferrari will give the same emotions as other Prancing Horse supercars”

Regarding the first electric Ferrari, in recent hours the chairman of the Prancing Horse automotive company John Elkann has again spoken about this anticipated model, reiterating once more that it will not disappoint expectations and that it will have nothing to envy from other supercars produced by the company.

John Elkann stated: “The first electric Ferrari represents a new and fascinating chapter in our long history, which adds to the continuous evolution and production of internal combustion and hybrid models. Each single model will be designed to offer the extraordinary driving emotions that have always been a distinctive and unique characteristic of Ferrari.”

Obviously, there is growing curiosity to know what the first electric Ferrari will be like, which according to some could take the form of an SUV in the style of Ferrari Purosangue but with more compact dimensions. However, at the moment the brand maintains maximum confidentiality and therefore surprises cannot be ruled out. An important piece for this project is the new e-building, a cutting-edge facility where next-generation Ferraris will also be developed along with strategic electrical components. Everything is designed to offer even greater quality for Prancing Horse customers.