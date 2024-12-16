Ferrari Purosangue: understated mods with a wild wheel makeover

Tuning a Ferrari is wrong by definition. This is the opinion of many Prancing Horse enthusiasts. Recently, it seems that the Ferrari Purosangue has been attracting considerable attention in this field. In some cases, these are significant transformations that strongly deviate from the original model. In others, like the one we’re discussing today, the modifications are much more subtle and less invasive, but they still worsen the overall picture compared to the original product.

Ferrari Purosangue: a particular SUV tuning revealed

I believe that to obtain additional personalization on such a model, the right path to follow is through the Tailor Made program offered by the Maranello automotive company. This ensures a better connection with the brand’s history. However, some clients choose different paths.

The tuning on the Ferrari Purosangue we’re discussing today is very soft and, fortunately, reversible. No modifications to the sheet metal: just a light graphic lifting. The light clusters have been darkened, as have the glass surfaces surrounding the cabin, to add notes of mystery to the expressive canvas. The paint is specific, with a particularly deep brown shade that approaches black, but with red/purple reflections under direct light. So far, there’s no reason to cry scandal: even some examples from the Tailor Made department have been handled similarly.

What causes more irritation are the 24-inch Forgiato wheels chosen to complete the Italian SUV’s aesthetic appearance. These have an expressive, chromed design with narrow spokes, through which the yellow brake calipers can be glimpsed. A look perhaps suitable for a Cadillac Escalade or an old Hummer H2, but one that poorly matches the design of the Ferrari Purosangue, whose standard wheels are perfectly attuned to the rest of the stylistic execution.

The modification work we’re discussing was carried out by Road Show International in the United States, with a high level of quality. Notable is the 10mm lowering of the suspensions and the presence of a ceramic coating on the bodywork to ensure a beautiful appearance for years to come. Inside, the abundant presence of tan leather with red accents creates a pleasing contrast with the metallic parts and the extensive carbon fiber surfaces. No modifications were made to the engine. It would have been out of place, considering we’re talking about an authentic engineering masterpiece with a 12-cylinder, naturally aspirated 6.5-liter engine that delivers 715 maximum horsepower, with an intoxicating symphony.