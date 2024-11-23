Ferrari Challenge takes the stage in Las Vegas ahead of F1 Grand Prix

The 2024 Ferrari Challenge North America season concluded last October, but this weekend some of the competitors will return to the track for a special occasion: a unique event taking place alongside the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Although Las Vegas is hosting Formula 1 for the second consecutive year, this is the first time a support series is participating in the event.

Ferrari Challenge in Las Vegas: 40 drivers compete on this prestigious stage

About 40 drivers have accepted the challenge to compete on this prestigious stage, racing in Ferrari 296 Challenge cars. The 6.2-kilometer circuit features 17 turns and runs through the famous Strip, offering spectacle under the city lights. With this event, Ferrari Challenge makes history by becoming the first championship to share the race weekend with Formula 1 in Las Vegas. Announced last September, the series’ participation adds further appeal to an already extraordinary event.

Three champions from the 2024 Ferrari Challenge North America season, Dylan Medler (The Collection) in Trofeo Pirelli, Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle) in Trofeo Pirelli Am, and Eric Marston (Ferrari of Westlake) in Coppa Shell, aim to end the year with one last victory to crown their successes. Marston, along with other drivers representing Southern California Ferrari dealerships like Ferrari Beverly Hills, Ferrari of Newport Beach, and Ferrari of Rancho Mirage, will face the challenge close to home.

At the same time, the competition welcomes international participants such as Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia KK), who finished fourth in Ferrari Challenge Japan, and Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) from the European championship. During the weekend, Ferrari aims not only to make history with its one-make series debut at the Las Vegas event but also to secure its first Formula 1 victory on the street circuit, following Charles Leclerc‘s second-place finish from pole position last year.

The Ferrari Challenge in Las Vegas offers a unique experience both on and off the track. The paddock, part of the Formula 1 Fan Experience, will showcase the new Ferrari 296 Challenge cars and allow fans to meet Challenge drivers, Scuderia Ferrari, and Formula 1 Academy drivers. The participants will join Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for special activities and the opening ceremony. The schedule includes practice on Thursday, qualifying and races on Friday and Saturday, all streamed live. The Formula 1 Grand Prix will conclude the weekend on Saturday evening.