Charles Leclerc just received his 4th Ferrari of the year – VIDEO

Charles Leclerc is not just a Formula 1 Ferrari driver, but a true enthusiast of the Prancing Horse. In 2024, the Monégasque driver has purchased 4 Ferrari supercars, with the latest one being delivered just recently. Leclerc has even surpassed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, former Los Angeles Galaxy footballer who gifts himself a Ferrari every year for his birthday. But what’s the newest addition to Leclerc’s garage?

Charles Leclerc purchases his fourth Ferrari of 2024: here’s which one

The latest supercar from the Maranello automotive manufacturer purchased by Leclerc is a Ferrari SF90XX Stradale, a spectacular limited-edition model with 1,016 horsepower featuring a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine combined with three electric motors. We’re talking about a car that reaches 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 300 km/h.

The car was recently delivered to Leclerc, and the special delivery was captured in a video shown below. The Formula 1 driver’s new Ferrari can be seen in his classic chosen colors: matte black bodywork, number 16, and white and red details reminiscent of the Monaco flag, his birthplace.

The supercar was filmed at the famous Esso gas station in Monaco, which is probably the world’s most famous supercar “hangout” considering the impressive vehicles that stop there daily for refueling, many of which belong to Formula 1 drivers residing in Monte Carlo, like Leclerc himself and Lando Norris.

As mentioned, this is Leclerc‘s fourth Ferrari purchased this year. What are the other three? Previously, the driver had bought a Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta, a Purosangue, and finally a Daytona SP3. Not bad for purchases in a single year. Who knows if the new Ferrari F80 hypercar, presented in recent days, will also join his collection in the coming years.