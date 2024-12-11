Ferrari will supply its engine to the Andretti Cadillac F1 team

Ferrari will have a new customer team starting from 2026, as the recently approved Andretti-Cadillac team entering Formula 1 will use power units supplied by the Maranello team. After weeks of speculation, confirmation came during the Abu Dhabi race weekend, leaving no room for doubt.

Andretti will enter F1 in 2026, coinciding with the introduction of new regulations, as the championship welcomes an additional team. This will bring the number of teams on the starting grid to 11, with Andretti joining the current lineup after overcoming numerous obstacles to secure a place in the competition.

Ferrari‘s statement is brief but confirms that the agreement is multi-year and establishes Andretti as a customer team. This development is expected to benefit Ferrari politically within the paddock as well.

“Ferrari today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC. The agreement includes the supply of power units and gearboxes to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors. This follows Andretti Formula Racing LLC’s receipt of written confirmation from FIA-F1 that its entry into the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved,” the statement reads.

We note that the 2024 Formula 1 season has just concluded, but Ferrari is already focused on the future. On Tuesday, December 10, the F1 post-season tests at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi officially concluded, representing an important phase for teams in preparation for the next season.

During the final day of testing, Charles Leclerc recorded the fastest time in his SF-24, marking a positive result in his last outing of the year. This test allowed Ferrari to gather valuable data and make important progress towards designing the new car for the 2025 season. The Maranello team, which will soon welcome Lewis Hamilton as a new driver, replacing Carlos Sainz who has moved to Williams, is thus preparing to face a new year with high ambitions, continuing to work on improving performance and achieving the highest goals in the F1 championship.