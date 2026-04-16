Ferrari bets on Luce while Elkann defends its gas, hybrid, and EV strategy

Ferrari has confirmed that it wants to keep developing combustion, hybrid, and electric powertrains in parallel rather than commit itself exclusively to a single propulsion architecture. Chairman John Elkann reiterated that approach during the shareholders’ meeting and linked it to the brand’s next industrial milestones, starting with the presentation of Luce in Rome on May 25.

Ferrari will keep betting on gas, hybrid, and EVs as Luce nears its debut

Ferrari will use the new car to open its electric chapter, but Elkann framed it as one element of a broader strategy rather than the beginning of a full transition to battery power alone. In his view, Ferrari will continue to choose technology based on customer expectations and on consistency with each product’s identity. That approach also reflects a European regulatory environment that keeps evolving and now gives premium automakers more room to maneuver than many had expected two years ago.

Ferrari appears to have developed Luce with a partly different design approach from earlier models, supported in part by its collaboration with LoveFrom, the studio led by former Apple designer Jony Ive. The company says it wants to introduce new elements into its design language without weakening the traits it has built over decades, especially in drivability and dynamic response, the very qualities that have long defined Ferrari’s position against German and British rivals in the high-end segment.

During his remarks, Elkann also pointed to the three areas that currently shape Ferrari’s business. He highlighted motorsport, road cars, and lifestyle activities, the last of which the company has gradually expanded in recent years through initiatives that take the brand beyond the automotive world alone. Elkann argued that this structure allows Ferrari to maintain an industrial profile different from that of other luxury automakers, especially at a time when electrification is pushing many rivals toward less diversified business models.

On the corporate side, shareholders confirmed John Elkann as executive director with 79.4 percent of the vote. Benedetto Vigna remains executive director, while Piero Ferrari keeps his role as non-executive director. That governance structure gives Ferrari continuity as it moves toward the debut of Luce and the rollout of the next models in its lineup, whose launch schedule should become clearer in the months following the Rome presentation.