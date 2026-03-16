Ferrari Amalfi Spider: a closer look at the design of the new convertible

The Ferrari Amalfi Spider marks a clear step forward over the Roma Spider it evolves from, especially at the front, where the body-colored perforated grille that split opinion gives way to a cleaner design that fits Maranello’s recent styling language much better. The result looks less aggressive but more balanced, with a shape that works better from every angle and delivers a sense of harmony that is hard to achieve in a sporty convertible.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider debuts with 640 hp and a more refined open-top style

Flavio Manzoni and his team gave the Amalfi Spider a precise role within Ferrari’s lineup: a refined sports car for drivers who want excitement without the radical edge of the brand’s most extreme models. It does not chase raw instinct or brutality. Instead, it focuses on delivering strong performance in an elegant and comfortable package, one that suits daily use as well as open-top driving.

The fabric roof helps the car preserve proportions very close to those of the coupe, avoiding the visual compromises that a retractable hardtop would almost certainly have introduced. As a result, the silhouette stays coherent both with the roof up and with the roof down, while the lines flow naturally across the entire body.

The surfaces show careful sculpting and interact beautifully with light, creating reflections and changes in volume that look especially effective in three-quarter views and at the rear, which may be the strongest area of the whole project. The front end feels more convincing than the Roma’s, even if a slightly lower nose might have added extra dynamism. Even so, that does not take anything away from a design that feels very well judged for the car’s character.

Among the colors that seem to suit it best is Verde Costiera, inspired by the reflections of the Amalfi Coast and already used for the coupe’s debut. The Rosso Tramonto seen in the official images also highlights the sculpted surfaces with great effect, emphasizing the muscular volumes that express performance without overwhelming the sense of comfort and luxury that runs through the entire car.

The roof opens in 13.5 seconds and works even while driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h. Once folded away, it reveals a cabin that translates the same idea of elegant sportiness into a layout designed for open-air driving. Under the hood sits a 3,855 cc twin-turbo V8 producing 640 hp at 7,500 rpm, allowing 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 9.4 seconds, and a top speed of 320 km/h.

The car measures 4,660 mm in length, 1,974 mm in width, and 1,305 mm in height, with a 2,670 mm wheelbase and a dry weight of 1,556 kg. Ferrari distributes that weight in a 48:52 front-to-rear ratio. Aerodynamic development also helps the Amalfi Spider stay very close to the coupe in terms of performance, while keeping it among the benchmarks in its segment for open-top comfort.