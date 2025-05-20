Ferrari Amalfi: latest spy photos show future supercar ahead of July unveiling

Ferrari is preparing to unveil its new grand tourer, the Ferrari Amalfi, on July 1st, in a suggestive setting that recalls the name of the model: the city of Amalfi. The designated heir to the Ferrari Roma presents itself as one of the most anticipated additions to the 2025 lineup.

In recent hours, new spy photos of the camouflaged prototype have appeared online, published on Facebook by Walter Vayr and taken by Gabetz Spy Unit. The images still show heavy camouflage, but reveal a design faithful to the recent styling language of the Maranello automaker: evolution rather than revolution, with elegant and sporting lines refined with discretion.

The interior, however, will undergo a significant step forward. There is talk of an important technological update and a decisive leap in perceived quality, in line with the progressive evolution of the brand towards increasingly luxurious and digitalized standards.

Under the hood, the Ferrari Amalfi will continue to rely on the twin-turbo V8, confirming the desire to keep the mechanical soul of Maranello’s GTs alive, even in the context of the electric transition. The rumors that have been circulating in recent months are confirmed. Pre-orders for the Ferrari Amalfi and its Spider variant were initiated in March 2025.

The prices also reflect the exclusivity of the model. An increase of about 20% compared to the Roma’s price list is expected, testifying to the higher positioning and greater overall sophistication.

The Ferrari Amalfi is just one of six new models that the Maranello automaker has planned for this year. Among the key dates, October 9th, 2025 stands out, when the highly anticipated electric Ferrari will be shown for the first time, with its official debut scheduled for 2026.