Ferrari Alto: will this really be the brand’s first electric model?

The first electric Ferrari is expected to launch in 2025. This announcement was officially confirmed last year by Benedetto Vigna, CEO of the Maranello-based automotive manufacturer. Vigna has also shared his experience testing the prototype of this vehicle, guaranteeing it possesses all the hallmark characteristics of a prancing horse supercar.

Ferrari Alto: will this be the design of the first brand’s electric model?

As of now, very little is known about the first fully electric Ferrari. The exact design of this car remains uncertain. Despite this, many are speculating about the potential style of this vehicle online. This curiosity might be answered by a render created by designers Alban Larailler and Alexandre Bernini, both design students who have envisioned a vehicle, nicknamed Ferrari Alto, as a sort of concept for a future electric Grand Tourer from the prancing horse.

It’s uncertain if the first electric Ferrari will indeed look like this, which might turn out to be quite different. However, we find this hypothesis very interesting, even though it visually differs significantly from all other supercars currently in the Italian automaker’s lineup. Regarding the future electric prancing horse supercar, it emerged throughout 2023 that Ferrari had registered a patent for a “sound reproduction” device.

This device, also used in the new electric Dodge Charger Daytona, is designed to amplify the sound of the electric motor and transmit it through a speaker located near the rear axle. It’s not yet known if this will be implemented in this vehicle, but it’s certainly a possibility. We look forward to future updates in the coming months about this vehicle.