Ferrari: a new visionary concept celebrates the legacy of the Prancing Horse

In the automotive world, and especially when supercars are involved, the future always fuels speculation and interpretation. When the brand in question is Ferrari, attention naturally intensifies. This context frames the latest creation shared on LinkedIn by designer Angelo Berardino, a digital concept that pays tribute to a central yet often understated figure in the Maranello myth: Piero Ferrari.

The project imagines an all-new three-door Ferrari, an unconventional choice that still manages to engage with the Prancing Horse’s heritage. The name chosen for this design study, “Piero,” is far from accidental. Instead, it directly references Enzo Ferrari’s only heir, widely regarded as the most authentic guardian of the brand’s identity and historical values.

According to Berardino, dedicating this concept to Piero Ferrari means celebrating continuity, a common thread that connects the past, present, and future of the Maranello automaker. Although the car exists only as a virtual render, it conveys strong emotional impact and a deep understanding of Ferrari’s design language. Modern proportions and contemporary styling solutions reinterpret that language without abandoning the brand’s roots.

This balance between innovation and tradition defines the core strength of the concept. The lines appear modern, taut, and dynamic, yet the overall form preserves the elegance and sportiness that have always characterized Ferrari models. Rather than predicting a specific production car, the concept invites reflection on how Ferrari’s stylistic heritage could evolve while remaining true to its soul.

Through this render, Berardino presents a vision shaped by passion, memory, and continuity, adding to the broader discussion about how Ferrari might reinterpret itself in the years ahead. This theme feels particularly relevant as 2025 draws to a close, a year filled with major developments for the Maranello brand as it prepares to enter a deeply transformative 2026.

Next year, in fact, will mark a true turning point in Ferrari’s history, above all with the debut of the brand’s first fully electric model. Already previewed in recent months, this car is set to spark intense debate and open a new chapter for the Prancing Horse.