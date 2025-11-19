Ferrari EV: new design concept for the highly anticipated zero-emission supercar

Ferrari is getting ready to enter the electric era with a model that will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Prancing Horse. The brand’s first zero-emission car will debut in 2026 and, unlike many other manufacturers, it won’t rely on outsourced components. In Maranello, every key element of the EV has been developed in-house: the platform, the battery pack, the propulsion system and the electronic management.

Ferrari’s first electric supercar: over 1,000 HP and a new era begins in 2026

Ferrari’s first fully electric car will be built around a brand-new aluminium structure designed exclusively for the company’s upcoming EV range. The battery pack will be integrated into the chassis, while next-generation active suspension and an 800-volt architecture will ensure lightning-fast responses and charging times on par with the most advanced supercars. The technical layout draws inspiration from Formula 1, featuring permanent-magnet synchronous motors with Halbach-array rotors mounted on both the front and rear axles.

When it comes to performance, Ferrari is promising figures that take your breath away. The first electric supercar will deliver more than 1,000 horsepower, 0–100 km/h acceleration in roughly 2.5 seconds and a top speed of around 310 km/h. It will also serve as an entry point for a new audience eager to see how the Italian brand will interpret electric performance.

On the design side, digital artist Andrei Avarvarii has attempted to imagine the final look of Ferrari’s future EV. By analysing the brand’s latest design language and the hints shared during technical briefings in Maranello, he created a concept that translates Ferrari’s identity into an electric form without compromising its essence. The result is a non-official proposal, but one that offers a glimpse of what the first electric Ferrari might look like when it makes its public debut in 2026.