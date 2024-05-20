Ferrari 812 GTS Tailor Made: a special Italian masterpiece of exclusiveness

Discover the Tailor Made Ferrari 812 GTS, a one-of-a-kind work of automotive art, customized to the customer’s wishes by the experts at Maranello. Elegance, performance and tradition come together in an unparalleled driving experience.

Tailor Made: the art of Ferrari customization

When it comes to customization, the masters at Maranello are unrivaled. This is like a tailored suit, not a ready-made one. That’s a Tailor Made for Ferrari. And this Tailor Made Ferrari 812 GTS is the shining example: truly unique, custom-made for a demanding buyer, embodying the apex level of exclusiveness and automotive engine.

Already at the first view, this Ferrari 812 GTS Tailor Made captures attention with its Grigio Coburn shiny livery, decorated by a longitudinal stripe in Argento Nurburgring. A refined and stylish chromatic match that accentuates the curvy body lines.

Inside the car is an absolute craftsmanship work of art. The Heritage Noce Poltrona Frau leather wraps seats and cabin elements, making an atmosphere feel cozy warm and inviting. Each detail receives utmost attention, from personalized embroideries to fine finishes.

Under the hood, it conceals an absolute gem of engineering: a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that unleashes 800 hp and delivers thrilling performance that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. What to say. An exhilarating driving experience that combines power, control and pure riding pleasure.

Driving the Ferrari 812 GTS is an experience that is beyond words. The power of the engine, the precision of the steering and the refinement of the interior come together in perfect harmony, giving the driver unparalleled driving pleasure. And if you add to all of this the classy touch, from the distinctive and stylish look, it has to be a real strong experience touching and traveling on the wheels of such a car.

The Ferrari 812 GTS already represents absolute excellence in the world of luxury cars. A perfect blend of design, performance and craftsmanship, it gives its lucky owner a unique and unforgettable driving experience. And Tailor Made specialists’ customization represents the perfect synthesis of Ferrari tradition and technological innovation. The Maranello specialists have been able to give contemporary reinterpretation to the brand’s values, creating a car that is both a work of art and a concentrate of technology. Customizing these exclusive cars are destiny for a select few. Its high price and limited production make it a collector’s item, a symbol of luxury and prestige that only true enthusiasts can fully appreciate.

The Ferrari 812 GTS is a masterpiece automobile representing Italian excellence in the world. It was Ferrari’s flagship before the new Ferrari 12 Cilindri came in, that is even more powerful and high-performance.A dream car that combines design, performance and craftsmanship in a perfect marriage, destined to capture hearts of demanding aficionados.

What do you think about this kind of customization? How would it be your ideal dream personalization?