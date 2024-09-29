Ferrari 512 BB up for auction, a piece of history for collectors

A truly mint condition example of the 1978 Ferrari 512 BB is up for auction. This is a true masterpiece of vintage Italian design, which at the time was also seen as a symbol of great power and elegance in union. Now it is a very tempting opportunity for all those who were fond of these kinds of cars with unparalleled historical value

A masterpiece up for auction: the 1978 Ferrari 512 BB

A stunning 1978 Ferrari 512 BB is now being offered for potential new buyers by auction specialists Iconic Auctioneers. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 9, and will be held at the NEC Classic Motor Show Sale in Birmingham, UK. This car has been practically impeccably restored, and already at a glance, one can see the charm that has distinguished it for several decades.

The supercar in question is ready to pass into the hands of one more owner. To get possession, however, the amount of money to be invested will certainly be worthy of the car’s value, but for which it could definitely be worth it, if you plan to win a real piece of history. Designing this car for Pininfarina was Leonardo Fioravanti, who was able to design a car that would not lose its appeal with the passage of time.

The first unveiling of the 512 BB in the 1976 Paris Motor Show

When this car made its debut in the automotive industry, it was 1976 when it was officially unveiled at the Paris Motor Show. At that time, the 512 BB was replacing the previous 4.4-liter 365 GT4 BB car. The model in question had a much more pronounced styling than the previous model, although the lines were definitely reminiscent of the brand’s signature design.

The numerical figure that forms part of the car’s name was created specifically to delineate its equipment features, namely the 5-liter displacement and 12-cylinder fractionation. What changed was not the power output, which remained fairly constant at 360 horsepower, but rather its emissions, which were significantly better than the previous model, as was also the smoothness of the gear change. On the aesthetic side, the most significant changes were the larger rear wheel arches and of the four lights chosen on the tail mirror instead of the six on the other model.

Auction value of the car and equipment

Previously we talked about the numerical meaning of the model name of this Ferrari, and to have a specific meaning also the two letters “BB.” These indeed stand for Berlinetta Boxer, which gives the car a particularly sporty style. Under its hood, which to see as it opens is definitely very dramatic, is a 5-liter 12-cylinder engine with 180-degree angles between the cylinder banks. It is fed by four Weber 40 IF 3C triple-body carburetors. Thanks to this kind of equipment, the Ferrari 512 BB was capable of delivering up to 360 horsepower, which dropped when the Bosch K-Jetronic fuel-injected version came into existence, which provided much tougher emission standards with reference to the U.S. market.

1978 Ferrari 512 BB, one of 101 examples in the world at auction

This Ferrari about which we are talking, and which will soon be found at auction, is one of 101 examples in the world with exclusive right-hand drive, obviously supplied for the United Kingdom. Current estimates for this car range between £160,000 and £180,000, or a value that moves between approximately $213,000 and $240,000. The Ferrari 512 BB is characterized by its Rosso Corsa color scheme, while its interior we see in an elegant beige leather. This is a very classic combination for this kind of car, especially when we consider the Ferraris of the era in question. Also, this Ferrari has not been driven too far, as the speedometer shows just 55,000 miles covered.