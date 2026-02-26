Ferrari 499P: the WEC champion returns with a new shiny livery

Maranello is back, and they’ve clearly spent a significant amount of time in the paint shop to make sure everyone remembers who the boss was in 2025. After decades of acting like the World Endurance Championship (WEC) was just a side quest, Ferrari finally reclaimed the Constructors’ title, their first since the 70s, and they aren’t about to let you forget it. The new 499P livery practically screams “World Champion” from every carbon-fiber pore, complete with laurel wreaths tucked under the Prancing Horse. It’s a bold flex, but as we know in this business, stickers don’t win races.

The 499P has ditched the matte finish for a glossy Rosso Scuderia, intentionally mimicking the SF-26 Formula 1 car. Perhaps they’re hoping some of that WEC magic rubs off on the F1 team, or maybe they just wanted the car to look faster while standing still. The Giallo Modena accents are back, but with the diagonal arrows now pointing toward the rear wing. A stylistic choice meant to “emphasize the cockpit”.

Technically, the 499P is a “carry-over”, which is a polite way of saying they didn’t want to mess with a winning recipe unless forced. The 3.0-liter V6 biturbo and the ERS front axle are still there, but the real work happened in a wind tunnel in the States. To satisfy the BoP gods and ensure the car fits the ever-shifting performance windows. However, Ferdinando Cannizzo admitted that the team is still scratching their heads over the new Michelin rubber.

With Porsche out of the picture, the stage is set for a brutal grudge match with Toyota. The Japanese didn’t just bring a new coat of paint. They brought the TR010, a completely fresh machine designed to erase the memory of Ferrari’s 2025 celebrations. Maranello is sticking with its winning hand, the same driver lineups in the #50 and #51.

Antonello Coletta is playing the “one race at a time” card, but don’t be fooled by the corporate humility. Those laurel wreaths on the fenders aren’t just decorations; they’re a warning.