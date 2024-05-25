New Ferrari 499P Modificata with number 44 unveiled: does it belong to Lewis Hamilton?

A Ferrari 499P Modificata has been immortalized on the track. This is not surprising, as the track is its kingdom, but the livery of this particular car leaves much room for imagination. The colors black and gold were used to dress the bodywork of the car from Maranello. The chosen number is 44, the same used in races by Lewis Hamilton.

Does this Ferrari 499P Modificata belong to Lewis Hamilton?

This has led some to hypothesize that this four-wheeled jewel may have been purchased by the driver from Stevenage for his own pleasure, also due to the fact that the British driver’s garage already houses several exotic supercars. However, there is no official news, but only one clue: the number 44. The client could simply be a fan of the next Scuderia Ferrari driver in Formula 1. Probably only in a few months will we know the truth, also due to possible contractual constraints.

If the car were Lewis Hamilton‘s, it would further confirm his love for four wheels, despite the electric and “green” turn he has ostensibly taken in recent times. Let’s remember that the Ferrari 499P Modificata is an unrestricted version of the Hypercar that won the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. The one shown in the photos is one of the first built by the Italian car manufacturer for the pleasure of a small circle of customers. The power is higher than that expressed by its “sister” car that won on the Sarthe circuit, as the engine does not have to comply with the regulatory restrictions of the FIA WEC championship.

Here, there are 870 horsepower that manifest when the push to pass button is pressed. By activating this boost for 7 consecutive seconds, 163 horsepower is added to the base 707 HP, reaching the cumulative figure previously mentioned. It’s easy to imagine how exciting a car like this can be, but pleasure has a price: 5.1 million dollars, plus taxes. In exchange for the expense, lucky buyers will be able to enrich their collection with a technological jewel, best enjoyed on the track.