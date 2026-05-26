Ferrari 488 Pista Spider vs Maserati MC20 Cielo in an epic drag race | Video

The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider and the Maserati MC20 Cielo represent two very different interpretations of open-top Italian performance. The Ferrari brings Maranello’s most extreme performance character to the road, while the Maserati builds its identity around modern technology and grand-touring refinement.

Ferrari 488 Pista Spider takes on Maserati MC20 Cielo in drag race

CarExpert put them head-to-head in a drag race, with a series of tests including the standing quarter mile, 0-62 mph acceleration, 50-75 mph roll-on acceleration and a rolling-start race. The video shows the figures and final results.

The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider draws directly from the Prancing Horse’s racing experience. It uses a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 with 720 hp, reaching 62 mph in 2.85 seconds, 124 mph in 8 seconds and a top speed above 211 mph. Its dry weight stands at 3,042 pounds, helped by aerodynamic and construction solutions derived from motorsport. The Spider version gives up something compared with the visual purity of the coupe, but with the retractable roof open it keeps a dramatic presence that few Maranello models can match.

The Maserati MC20 Cielo responds with a more technologically sophisticated approach. It uses a carbon fiber monocoque that improves lightness and structural rigidity, while the Butterfly doors add an immediately recognizable visual element.

Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6 produces 630 hp, enough for 0-62 mph in 3 seconds, 0-124 mph in 9.2 seconds and a top speed of 199 mph. Compared with the Ferrari, the MC20 Cielo gives up 90 hp and a few tenths in the official acceleration figures. However, it uses a more recent project, a full carbon chassis and latest-generation electronic management, elements that could reduce the gap in real-world conditions.

On paper, the Ferrari starts with a clear advantage in power and raw performance. The Maserati, however, relies on modern engineering and structural lightness, aiming for a balance between sportiness and comfort rather than the more extreme character of its rival.