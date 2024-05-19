Ferrari 488 Pista ends up in river: $400,000 in damages

A Ferrari 488 Pista ended up in the Simme River, in Garstattlast, Switzerland. Although the circumstances of the incident are unclear, according to the media, and the driver himself, the accident was not caused by reckless driving, as often happens in similar situations.

Ferrari 488 Pista ends up in a river and its fate is now sealed

Images shared on social media show the Ferrari 488 Pista partially submerged, with its nose pointing upwards. The vehicle suffered considerable damage before local authorities intervened using a variety of means and personnel to recover both the vehicle and the driver from the river waters.

Fortunately, despite the driver being stuck in the river for a full 40 minutes, there were no serious consequences, and he was only taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Of course, as far as the car is concerned, things didn’t go as well: assuming it’s possible to repair the Ferrari, the damage count will certainly be a big hit to the owner’s bank account. But, in all likelihood, it will not be repairable. The cost of a new Ferrari 488 Pista is around $400,000, while used and with many kilometers on the odometer, the price can go down to $200,000. We don’t know how recent the 488 Pista in this story is, but either way, it’s a very significant loss.

The Ferrari 488 Pista, introduced in 2018, features an aggressive design inspired by motorsport competitions and numerous mechanical modifications compared to the “standard” 488. The 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine delivers 710 HP and 770 Nm of torque, ensuring exceptional performance. This supercar accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds and reaches a top speed of 340 km/h. Unfortunately, the owner of this 488 Pista will probably have to buy a new Ferrari, perhaps the newly announced 12Cilindri model.