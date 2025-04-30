Ferrari 296 Speciale: the Prancing Horse’s new supercar unveiled

With the presentation of the Ferrari 296 Speciale and Speciale A, Maranello inaugurates a new chapter in the history of its special series, a legacy that starts with the Challenge Stradale and continues with the 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale, and 488 Pista. But this time, the beating heart is not a V8, but rather a 3-liter plug-in hybrid twin-charged V6, which marks a technical turning point: 880 combined horsepower, 755 Nm of torque, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

Ferrari 296 Speciale: the features of the brand’s new supercar

These new supercars represent the most radical evolution of the 296 GTB and GTS, with a visual identity profoundly renewed by Flavio Manzoni. The front has been redesigned in LaFerrari style, with a pronounced splitter and a new “trimaran” mouth, while the more sculpted hood improves front aerodynamics. The side profile gains more pronounced side skirts and a lowered stance, which accentuate the feeling of extreme sportiness.

But it’s at the rear where the change becomes more daring: two side wings inspired by the FXX K and an imposing diffuser dominate the scene. The new extractor profile generates up to 435 kg of downforce at 250 km/h, aided by optimized vortex generators and a raised exhaust, borrowed from the F80. The result is 20% higher aerodynamic load compared to the standard versions.

The performance is accompanied by substantial chassis work. The suspension uses Multimatic dampers derived from the 296 GT3 and titanium springs to reduce weight, which drops to 1,410 kg in the coupe version (1,490 kg for the Speciale A). The lowered center of gravity, weight reduction, and suspension optimization translate into greater agility: +4% lateral acceleration and -13% in roll gradient. Braking is impressive: from 200 km/h to zero in very few meters, thanks to generously sized carbon-ceramic discs.

Under the hood, the 700 HP V6 works in synergy with a 180 HP electric motor powered by a 7.45 kWh battery, which also allows for 25 km of electric range. The transmission is entrusted to the proven eight-speed F1 dual-clutch gearbox, while the drive is strictly rear-wheel.

The dimensions speak of a car that is 4,625 mm long, 1,968 mm wide, and just 1,181 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. The 65-liter fuel tank, 20 inch wheels (with 245/35 ZR front and 305/35 ZR rear tires), and a 169-liter trunk (plus an additional 112 liters) complete the technical picture.

Inside, carbon fiber dominates, paired with Alcantara in pure racing style, while the sound of the V6 has been specially worked on to evoke the suggestions of historic Ferrari V12s. The ABS Evo system, the extraboost mode, and the very rapid “fast shift” gear changes make driving a unique sensory experience.

Deliveries will begin in 2026, with prices of 407,000 euros for the 296 Speciale and 462,000 for the Speciale A. No mass production: they will be few, exclusive, and destined to leave a mark.