Ferrari 296 Pista: could this be its design?

Ferrari 296 Pista is a digital render created by designer Avarvarii for Top Gear, imagining what a Pista version of the legendary Prancing Horse supercar would look like. It seems that this supercar could actually arrive in the future, following a similar pattern to what happened with the Ferrari 488 Pista.

Here’s how a future Ferrari 296 Pista could appear

Obviously, the base for the future Ferrari 296 Pista would be the Ferrari 296 GTB, a sports car produced by the Italian automobile manufacturer since 2021, designed as the successor to the Ferrari F8 Tributo. This car represented the return of a mid-engine V6 model, following the 1968 Dino 206 GT. The name “296 GTB” reflects the engine displacement (2,992 cc) and number of cylinders (6), while “GTB” stands for “Gran Turismo Berlinetta.”

We recall that the Ferrari 296 GTB has already spawned two special versions: Assetto Fiorano and GTS. The Assetto Fiorano package for the 296 GTB includes the use of carbon fiber for both interior and exterior, along with Multimatic dampers inspired by GT racing. Additionally, it features new carbon fiber aerodynamic appendages on the front bumper, which can generate up to 10 kg of additional downforce.

The 296 GTS is the convertible version of the 296 GTB, introduced on April 19, 2022. It features a retractable hardtop that opens or closes in 14 seconds, operating at speeds up to 45 km/h. Compared to the GTB, the GTS weighs 70 kg more due to chassis reinforcements needed to compensate for the roof removal and the operating mechanisms.

Obviously, a Ferrari 296 Pista would be even more powerful and more track-focused than the versions mentioned above. Currently, the Maranello-based automotive manufacturer is busy with the launch of the new Ferrari F80, as well as its first electric vehicle.