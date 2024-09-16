Ferrari 296 GTB: The Stig’s test drive on the roads of Maranello

The Ferrari 296 GTB was driven by Ben Collins on the hilly roads near Maranello. Here, the English driver and TV personality, who for years played “The Stig” in the Top Gear television series, was able to appreciate its magic. There were two main questions he wanted to answer: is this one of the best Ferraris of the modern era? Does it hide any significant flaws? To find out, you just need to watch the video, after a brief review of the main qualities of this magnificent supercar from the Prancing Horse, introduced in 2021.

Ferrari 296 GTB: “The Stig” drives the supercar near Maranello

The Ferrari 296 GTB is a sports car with cutting-edge engineering content. It marked a change of pace in the brand’s production, not only in terms of technological evolution but also for its different propulsion architecture. Instead of the classic V8 of the mid-rear-engined berlinettas that serve as entry-level models for the brand, here there’s a hybrid twin-turbo V6, which ideally connects to that of the old Dino 246. The displacement of the thermal unit is 3.0 liters.

The flow of its mechanical alchemy produces dreamy sounds, related to those of its V12 sisters. The sound is markedly better than that of the F8 Tributo, despite the lower cylinder count. The energy of the combustion engine is combined with that of the electric unit, for a combined power of 830 horsepower, exerted on a weight of 1470 kilograms, which is not too much for a hybrid car of this size. The effects are very positive on the performance front, with top-tier figures, only partially illustrated by the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 7.3 seconds.

Here, it’s the excellence of handling that makes the difference, also because it combines with a benchmark driving pleasure. The top speed is also at the top, up to 330 km/h. The stylistic execution of the Ferrari 296 GTB is very clean, without unnecessary frills. The designers focused, in the purest way, on the best mix of elegance, sportiness, and thermal and aerodynamic efficiency. The references to the shapes of the 250 Le Mans, which emerge in the rear part, are very successful. Want to know what “The Stig” thinks? You just need to watch the video.