Ferrari 296 GTB on steroids: Maranello’s new high-downforce monster

Maranello never sleeps, and judging by the latest shots circulating online, Ferrari’s test drivers don’t seem to have “relaxation”. A decidedly “angry” version of the Ferrari 296 GTB was recently spotted stretching its cylinders near the factory.

While the official name is still under wraps, the internet is already buzzing with titles like the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale, evoking legendary monikers that make enthusiasts tremble and wealthy collectors reach for their checkbooks.

The detail that hits you immediately, aside from the camo wrap that only fools people who have never seen a Prancing Horse before, is the massive, fixed rear wing. We are no longer talking about the shy active spoiler that tucks away into the tail. This is a monumental appendage designed to glue the car to the asphalt even when physics suggests you should be taking flight.

The front bumper has been completely overhauled with aerodynamic flics and enlarged air intakes, clearly designed to feed the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and manage the hellish heat generated by the sophisticated plug-in hybrid system. If you thought the standard 830 HP was plenty for your morning commute, Ferrari clearly disagrees.

These leaked images also reveal ventilated hoods and a weight-loss program that promises to be nothing short of obsessive. Expect a massive infusion of carbon fiber and an interior so stripped-back it makes a monastic cell look like the Four Seasons.

Whether this variant inherits the “Pista” or “Speciale” suffix, it’s aiming to be the ultimate expression of electrified technology meeting pure racing performance. Despite the heavy camouflage, the sculped proportions of the original 296 remain, but they’ve been injected with a level of competitive malice that separates a mere sports car from a track-focused hypercar.

The era of the electrified V6 has found its new, incredibly loud queen, ready to prove that having two fewer cylinders doesn’t mean fewer thrills.