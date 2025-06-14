Ferrari 296 GTB: dream supercar turns into a financial nightmare

Purchasing a Ferrari is often seen as a status symbol and, for many, also as a potential long-term investment. However, not all Prancing Horse vehicles guarantee an economic return. This is the case with a recent sale on the Bring a Trailer portal, where a Ferrari 296 GTB made headlines not for its performance, but for its surprising depreciation. This is one of the most high-performance rear-wheel-drive berlinettas ever, capable of challenging its bigger sister SF90 head-to-head. Yet, its auction appearance was anything but triumphant.

Ferrari 296 GTB loses $141,000 in value: when supercars don’t pay off

The car in question, with only 1,367 miles (2,200 km) on the odometer, was sold for a figure decidedly lower than its purchase price, leaving the former owner with a bitter loss. This Ferrari, purchased new in 2024, sported a Rosso Fuoco paint job and the highly coveted Assetto Fiorano package, worth approximately $42,000. This kit included numerous carbon fiber details, such as door panels, front splitters, and Lexan rear window, plus Multimatic dampers and active spoiler.

To all this were added additional options like a carbon rear diffuser ($11,800), door sills ($8,600), interior inserts ($5,000), and carbon steering wheel ($5,000), for a total of over $81,500 in customizations alone. The Ferrari 296 GTB was also equipped with 20-inch HRE wheels, paint protection film for the bodywork, Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires, and tinted windows with ceramic film. An authentic four-wheeled jewel, for which the owner declared spending $525,227 (€475,700).

The final auction price? Only $384,000 (€348,000): a negative difference of over $141,227 (€123,000). A figure that calls into question Ferrari’s supposed solidity as an investment. Perhaps the seller overestimated the value of the options, or the market simply didn’t reward the excessive customization. For the final buyer, a golden opportunity; for the seller, an expensive lesson.