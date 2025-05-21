Ferrari SF90: how can a supercar with 185 miles lose so much value?

Can a stunning Ferrari SF90 lose much of its value in a short time? The answer is yes. It happened to a model with white bodywork that was resold on Bring a Trailer at a price that leaves one perplexed. Ferrari SF90 is considered one of the most beautiful supercars in circulation and at the same time a milestone in terms of performance, taking into account that it boasts impressive numbers but with a price undoubtedly more accessible compared to a hypercar such as the Ferrari F80 unveiled in October 2024.

Ferrari SF90 loses $758 per mile in shocking resale story

Despite this, the SF90 is not immune to depreciation, as is the case with an owner who put his model up for sale after paying a hefty $704,250, plus another $15,000 for the protective film. After about 185 miles, he decided to put it back on sale, although the reason isn’t very clear, but the reality is that in the end, the SF90 was sold for “only” $579,000, thus losing about $141,000 if you also consider the film, for a practically new car.

Making a quick calculation, the Ferrari SF90, which went out of production last year, lost approximately $758 for every mile driven, a staggering figure considering we’re still talking about a Ferrari.

The SF90 wasn’t as it came from the factory, including for example a Bianco Avus paint, but also a carbon fiber hood, other carbon details on the trunk as well as on the diffuser, and many other additions that cost the SF90 owner thousands of dollars.

Other customizations include yellow brake calipers, black exhaust tips, while in the interior we find carbon fiber pretty much everywhere. The only reason that might explain this depreciation is perhaps this excessive customization that might not appeal to everyone, especially those looking for a rather sober Ferrari. It’s certainly true that no one would have ever imagined losing $140,000 after just 185 miles.