Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo: unveiled in the official presentation video

The Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo has been unveiled at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. On the iconic Belgian track, home to one of the most prestigious races in the GT competition calendar, the Prancing Horse’s latest racing car has been revealed to the world.

Refined through over two years of racing experience, the Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo enhances reliability, further optimizes the car’s dynamic handling, and improves aerodynamic integration, ensuring greater stability as weight distribution and balance shift, especially in slipstream conditions. The car also offers a broader range of setup options to face the upcoming racing season with even greater confidence.

The Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo builds on the knowledge acquired with the 296 LMGT3 and the previous 296 GT3. Its mission is to match and, where possible, surpass, the remarkable success of its predecessor, which has delivered results perfectly aligned with Ferrari’s highest sporting ambitions.

This latest evolution was developed by combining technical know-how with valuable feedback from customers who have already raced the car on track. The result is a vehicle even more competitive in all conditions, while preserving the core concept of modularity, a key strength of the model since its debut in GT racing.

Under the hood, the Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo features no changes in terms of powertrain. The beating heart remains the twin-turbocharged V6 engine, delivering a maximum output of 600 horsepower, significantly less than the road-going version due to the absence of the hybrid system, a concession to comply with racing regulations.

Compared to the 296 GTB, GTS, Speciale, and Speciale A road models, the engine is positioned further forward and lower within the chassis to optimize weight distribution and create additional space for the rear diffuser. The transmission features a new gear cascade, designed to improve power delivery across a wide range of operating conditions.

Visually, the Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo introduces two new air intakes on the front hood and a redesigned rear wing with different support structures and updated endplates. Subtle changes can also be seen across the livery and aerodynamic details. The goal? To consolidate the model’s leadership in its class, with a series of enhancements that make the Italian GT car even more competitive, no matter the conditions.