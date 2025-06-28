Ferrari unveils the 296 GT3 Evo for endurance racing

In today’s ultra-competitive GT racing scene, speed alone doesn’t cut it anymore. What prevails are cars capable of combining consistent performance, mechanical reliability, engineering flexibility, and maximum precision. Ferrari knows this well, and has for some time, which is why it chose the prestigious setting of the 24 Hours of Spa to present the evolution of its track beast, the new 296 GT3 Evo.

Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo unveiled: enhanced aerodynamics for 2026 GT racing season

This is an update designed to further raise the level of competitiveness in endurance challenges. The current 296 GT3, introduced in 2022, boasts a record of five championships won, over 140 global victories, and triumphs in iconic races like Daytona and Nürburgring. But at Maranello, excellence is once again to be considered a starting point.

Thus the Evo was born, a technical evolution developed from direct feedback from drivers, engineers, and official teams. The beating heart of the car remains the proven 120-degree twin-turbo V6, synonymous with efficiency and power. Despite the mechanics remaining unchanged, the engine is repositioned slightly lower and angled to optimize aerodynamic flow and improve weight distribution. The chassis has been stiffened, while the transmission receives new gearing.

The most revolutionized area on the new 296 GT3, however, is aerodynamics. Surgical interventions have involved splitters, diffuser, air ducts, vortex generators, and wheel arches. Work carried out by integrating CFD simulations and wind tunnel tests, with an eye to managing turbulence generated by other cars in the race. Aesthetically, the new air intakes on the hood stand out, designed to optimize cooling of brakes and cabin, along with the new rear wing.

The new 296 GT3 Evo will enter racing in 2026, but for teams already equipped with the current 296, a modular upgrade kit will be available, a choice that demonstrates Ferrari’s practical and scalable approach.