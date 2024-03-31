Ferrari 275 GTB/4 up for auction: an icon looking for a new owner 

This is a stunning Ferrari 275 GTB/4 with timeless elegance, which is looking for a new owner to take care of it. The auction will be curated by RM Sotheby’s (the world leader in collector car auctions) and will be staged next May 31 and June 1 in Toronto, Ontario – Canada. The estimated price is US$2,800,000 to US$3,400,000.

Details of the Ferrari 275 GTB/4 at RM Sotheby’s auction.

The Ferrari up for auction is a 1967 275 GTB/4 by Scaglietti with chassis and engine no.10427. It is an incredible midnight blue livery with cream leather seats. What better sophisticated rarity? This Ferrari is a mix of refinement, class, style, luxury, sophistication and a sea of excellence and sublime charm. It has a four-cam engine with a vibration-free crankshaft and a five-speed manual transmission. It is a car with a documented history and impeccable provenance, in perfect condition and ready to be driven and enjoyed and taken to rallies and contests.

Its history and provenance are no less than its charm and performance. Built in Italy, in Maranello at Ferrari’s home in 1967 it was delivered to its first owner in Paris. For a full 43 years it was French-owned (four) and treated with meticulous care. In 2010 it moved to a Greek collector, where it was cosmetically restored with midnight blue bodywork and upholstered with a cream-colored interior. After two years it was sold to the CEO of a Swiss watch manufacturer and further mechanical restoration was done.

In 2013 then acquired by Dare to Dream Collection, which gave it meticulous maintenance, including changing the ignition to electronic. There, it participated in a Ferrari 275 tour through Tuscany. Now, in search of an owner/collector who, with the RM Sotheby’s auction, will be able to win it.

For more details – and attend the auction – visit RM Sotheby’s on web.

The Ferrari 275 GTB/4: The story of a legendary car.

The Ferrari 275 GTB/4, heir to the legendary 250 GTO, made its debut at the 1966 Paris Auto Show. Pininfarina was the designer and creator, bringing to life the sinuous and refined lines of this elegant Ferrari body.

More powerful and aerodynamic, it had to be more modern and innovative than the 250 GTO. And so it was. Its engine was the brand’s first to feature the V12 with four overhead camshafts, an independent rear suspension and a five-speed gearbox. The 3.3-liter engine delivered a maximum output of 300 horsepower, a truly remarkable output for the time; it could reach a top speed of over 280 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 6 seconds.

The car was a great success and its production, which lasted until 1968, reached a total of 330 built. Available in two versions, a road and a racing version, it was a winner in numerous races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1967 and starred in a number of films, such as 1969’s “The Italian Job” In short, a unique piece of history that continues to be an icon.