Ferrari’s 2026 master plan: five new cars, one is the electric revolution

Ferrari just wrapped up a 2025 that could only be described as a masterpiece of financial engineering. Profits are soaring, the order books are overflowing until the end of 2027, and stock prices are climbing fast.

It’s a great time to be in the business of selling dreams to billionaires, but Maranello has no intention of resting on its carbon-fiber laurels. In fact, according to recent reports, 2026 is set to be a fever dream for enthusiasts, with five new models scheduled to break cover in a single year.

The undisputed headliner of this quintet is the Luce, the first all-electric Ferrari in history, set to make its grand debut on May 25. The Prancing Horse has hyped this machine as being “completely different in every way possible” from anything they’ve ever built. While that’s a safe bet when you’re swapping a screaming V12 for a battery pack, the real shocker is the interior. Early glimpses suggest a design language inspired by Apple’s brand of minimalism.

As for the other four mystery models, Ferrari is playing its cards very close to its chest. However, knowing the brand’s habit of “manufacturing exclusivity”, it’s a safe bet we are looking at special editions, high-margin modifications, or hyper-exclusive one-offs. The strategy is clear: Ferrari prefers more limited-volume models over high-volume production. They’d rather sell you a very expensive “special” version of something you already can’t buy.

Looking further ahead, the roadmap to 2030 includes 20 new models and a powertrain mix that attempts to please everyone: 20% fully electric, 40% hybrid, and 40% pure internal combustion. They’ve slightly tweaked the plan to account for the world’s lukewarm appetite for EVs, but the ambition remains.

Considering Ferrari has only built about 330,000 cars since 1947, adding five models in one year is a monumental lift. Will this finally shorten the years-long wait times for eager clients? Probably not, after all, in the world of luxury, the wait is just part of the price tag.