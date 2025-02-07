Ferrari: 2024 Hybrid vs ICE sales revealed

This is the kind of news bound to generate considerable discussion: during 2024, more than half of Ferrari‘s sales were hybrids. Until a few years ago, it would have been very difficult to believe such news, but it’s worth noting that this result came on the momentum of what had already happened during 2023. The overtaking of hybrid-powered supercars had already become a reality in the third quarter of 2023 when, out of a total of 3,459 units delivered, the four models SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider, 296 GTB, and 296 GTS represented 51.7% of registrations. What was then considered a simple exception has instead transformed into a trend that could become unstoppable.

2024 was an exceptional year for Ferrari

With the precise intent of sharing the fiscal results reported during 2024, Ferrari held its usual press conference, where it immediately became evident that the data in question was quite extraordinary. The Maranello company was able to deposit a net profit of 1.53 billion euros in its increasingly capacious vault, the result of delivering 13,572 units placed in every part of the globe.

This result, moreover, also benefited the employees, who received a bonus exceeding 14,000 euros. This could be repeated in the coming years, considering that the Prancing Horse vehicles are booked until 2026. In practice, ordering a Ferrari now means receiving it only in 2027, barring any unfortunate setbacks.

Within these 13,752 vehicles that were placed in the recently concluded year lies the surprise we mentioned at the start. More than half of them, specifically 51%, feature hybrid propulsion, with the remainder being gasoline-powered. This is, moreover, an unstoppable trend, even at Ferrari, where hybrid growth is expected to reach 80% by 2030. So much so that many observers have indicated this trend as a true stepping stone to Ferrari’s first electric car in history. To see this, however, it will be necessary to wait until the end of the current year. In the meantime, naturally, curiosity is set to grow as the event approaches.

Regarding market data, it’s worth noting that during the year, the EMEA region registered an increase of 141 units, compared to 192 in the Americas and 84 in the Rest of APAC. Bucking the trend was the area encompassing Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, where there was a contraction of 328 units. On this aspect, the automobile company released the following statement: “The geographical distribution reflects the company’s allocation strategy to preserve the brand’s exclusivity.”

The increase in deliveries was driven by the Ferrari Purosangue and Roma Spider, in concert with the 296 GTS. Deliveries of the Daytona SP3 also increased in line with the company’s forecasts. 2024 was also characterized by the cessation of production related to the SF90 Stradale, Roma, Portofino M, 812 GTS, and 812 Competizione.

The rise of Maranello’s hybrid sports cars, while on one hand confirming wealthy motorists’ interest in new forms of propulsion, is nonetheless quite a surprise. Observers’ predictions were unanimous in indicating a countertrend favoring internal combustion models, particularly thanks to the decisive contribution of Purosangue and Daytona SP3, which didn’t materialize. And probably never will.