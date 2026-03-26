Ferrari 12Cilindri recalled in the United States because its windows are too dark

Ferrari has recalled 80 examples of the 2025 and 2026 12Cilindri in the United States over a compliance issue involving the side and rear windows, which were found to be too dark under federal safety standards.

The campaign, identified by NHTSA recall number 26V152, affects cars built between October 4, 2024, and November 24, 2025. That roughly 14-month production window suggests the issue moved through several stages of production and logistics before Ferrari identified it.

Ferrari recalls 80 12Cilindri models in the U.S. over rear and side glass issue

The technical issue centers on Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 205, which requires passenger car windows for the U.S. market to allow at least 70 percent light transmittance. The affected cars were fitted with privacy glass, a feature often offered in other markets for styling or added passenger privacy. In the United States, however, that setup does not meet the visibility requirements set by law. U.S. regulators do not treat this type of noncompliance as a minor matter, since darker side and rear glass can affect driver visibility during maneuvers and in low-light conditions.

According to documents filed with NHTSA, the problem did not stem from a defect in the glass itself. Instead, Ferrari appears to have used the wrong configuration for the U.S. market. The company identified the issue in March 2026 during a pre-delivery phase in the United States, when it discovered that some cars had been equipped with dark side and rear glass that did not match local specifications. That finding triggered an internal investigation, and Ferrari officially decided to launch the recall on March 11, 2026.

Ferrari’s fix calls for full replacement of the noncompliant glass with parts approved for the U.S. market. Owners will not pay anything for the repair. Ferrari also said it has not received any warranty claims related to the issue, which suggests no customers reported practical problems tied to the darker glass. The company expects to notify owners of the affected vehicles by May 15, 2026.

Ferrari has already corrected the production process for future 12Cilindri models headed to the U.S., limiting the recall to the vehicles built during the period in question. It is an unusual issue for a car of this caliber. The 12Cilindri is an 800-plus-horsepower grand tourer designed to represent the peak of Ferrari’s naturally aspirated tradition, but this case shows that U.S. homologation rules can still create problems even for manufacturers with deep experience in global markets.