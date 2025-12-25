Ferrari 12Cilindri owner hits a pedestrian after 510 miles and resells the car

The Ferrari 12Cilindri returns to the spotlight, this time thanks to a car currently up for sale with a rather unusual backstory. The vehicle has been listed on the US auction platform Bring a Trailer and, despite being virtually brand new, it is not expected to sell at a discounted price. The odometer shows just 510 miles (820 kilometers), a negligible figure for a car of this caliber. What makes this example stand out is not its mileage, but an incident that occurred shortly after delivery.

According to the official auction description, the owner was driving through downtown Atlanta in moderate traffic at an estimated speed of around 35 mph (56 km/h) when a pedestrian suddenly crossed the road at a crosswalk. In an effort to avoid the pedestrian and prevent involvement with other vehicles, the driver made a slight evasive maneuver. However, contact could not be fully avoided. The pedestrian struck the passenger-side windshield with an arm and a hand, causing minor damage to the bodywork. Authorities then intervened, handling the situation in accordance with the law.

Ferrari 12Cilindri returns to the spotlight with a curious auction listing

This unusual episode, and its aftermath, make this Ferrari 12Cilindri one of the more intriguing examples currently available on the luxury used-car market. After the incident, the car underwent proper repairs and has since returned to flawless aesthetic and mechanical condition. Nevertheless, the owner, a Ferrari collector, chose to sell the vehicle. Most likely, he no longer considers it “immaculate” as it was at delivery, even though the damage remained minimal.

Whoever wins the auction will still take home a Ferrari that is essentially new and equipped with one of the most iconic powertrains ever produced by the Maranello manufacturer. Under the hood sits a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 delivering 819 horsepower and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Power reaches the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with steering-wheel paddles. This is the same technical layout used in the 812 Competizione, a clear guarantee of top-tier performance and driving engagement.

Performance figures fully reflect true supercar status. The Ferrari 12Cilindri accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in under three seconds and reaches a top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h). These numbers underline the extreme character of the model. As a result, this nearly untouched example, paired with its unique history, becomes even more appealing in the eyes of collectors.