Ferrari 12Cilindri vs Lamborghini Revuelto and Aston Martin Vanquish | Video

In the automotive world, some cars do more than move on asphalt. They create emotion, desire, and imagination. Ferrari 12Cilindri, Lamborghini Revuelto, and Aston Martin Vanquish belong to this rare group of machines that turn engineering into pure spectacle. These cars prove that, in certain cases, the automobile still stands as an object of passion, technology, and obsession, not just a means of transport.

Ferrari 12Cilindri vs Lamborghini Revuelto vs Aston Martin Vanquish

Top Gear recently brought these three V12 supercars together on the Portuguese Algarve circuit. The test included hard acceleration, drifting, and drag racing. The goal was to crown the “Performance Car of the Year.” The setting and the competitors matched the importance of the challenge.

Ferrari 12Cilindri carries on the tradition of the brand’s front-engined V12 grand tourers. A naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 delivers 830 horsepower. The engine impresses with its smooth response, linear power delivery, and high-revving character. Performance matches true supercar standards. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 2.9 seconds, while top speed exceeds 340 km/h. The engineering feels flawless. The rear design divides opinion and remains one of the few debated aspects of the car.

Lamborghini Revuelto takes a futuristic approach to the V12. The naturally aspirated engine works alongside three electric motors. Total output rises above 1,000 horsepower. All-wheel drive delivers enormous traction and launches the Revuelto from 0 to 100 km/h in about 2.5 seconds. Top speed climbs past 350 km/h. The design looks extreme and aggressive, exactly as expected from Sant’Agata. The new carbon-fiber chassis also improves stiffness and reduces weight.

Aston Martin Vanquish completes the trio with a more elegant grand-touring interpretation of the modern V12. Its 5.2-liter twin-turbo engine produces 835 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque. The British coupe reaches 345 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. It adopts a less radical approach than the Italian rivals. Even so, it delivers a strong balance between luxury, comfort, and performance.

Three different philosophies share one common symbol: the twelve-cylinder engine as the ultimate expression of performance. In the Top Gear comparison, numbers, sound, and emotion tell the real story. At that point, words can only go so far.