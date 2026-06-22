Ferrari 12Cilindri by Mansory: 843 HP wrapped in total visual chaos

Mansory has done it again, delivering a visual gut-punch that is exactly what you would expect from a complete Ferrari 12Cilindri conversion. First teased at the 2025 Monaco Yacht Show, the project did not exactly win any beauty pageants back then. Fast forward to early 2026, and the German tuner decided what the car really needed was an even bolder, highly debatable color palette. Now, Mansory has finally dropped real-world images of this polarizing creation, officially dubbed the Mansory Equestre, proving once more that money can buy a rare V12, but it certainly cannot buy restraint.

Looking at the exterior, it is clear where Mansory spent its energy. The paint job features an aggressive gradient that fades from a bright teal front end into a deep black at the rear. To make sure onlookers do not forget where this machine was born, a massive Italian tricolor stripe runs the entire length of the body, stretching across the hood, roof, tailgate, and bumpers.

The body kit is a masterclass in aerodynamic excess, adding a dramatic front splitter with massive side intakes, a vented hood, fender details, extended side skirts, carbon mirror caps, a ducktail spoiler, and a giant rear diffuser with an F1-style central brake light.

Inside, the assault on the senses continues. Black Alcantara dominates the cabin, smothering the dashboard, seats, center console, and steering wheel. However, the real story is the teal accents. Turquoise highlights are splattered everywhere, alongside a comical amount of Mansory branding. The tuner’s logo is stamped on the dashboard, steering wheel, seats, headliner, seatbelts, and door panels, just in case you suffer from temporary amnesia while driving.

There is even a Rolls-Royce-inspired starry night headliner, an upgrade that has somehow become mandatory in modern tuning. The Italian flag motif makes a comeback inside too, creating a bizarre contrast with the black and turquoise backdrop.

Underneath all this controversial cosmetic surgery, the heart of Maranello remains mostly untouched. The Equestre relies on Ferrari’s legendary 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, keeping its front-mid, rear-wheel-drive layout. Mansory managed to bump the power output from 830 to 843 horsepower. A thirteen-horsepower increase on a hypercar that already rockets from zero to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and tops out at 340 km/h feels less like a performance upgrade and more like an industrial rounding error.