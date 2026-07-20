Ferrari 12Cilindri becomes a spectacular V12-powered shooting brake

Ferrari does not offer a wagon version of the 12Cilindri, but an independent project by Kelsonik imagines how such a model could look. The grand tourer becomes a shooting brake with enough room for five occupants, while the naturally aspirated V12 remains at the heart of the car.

Extending the body toward the rear completely changes the side profile. A longer roof flows into a more upright tail and creates enough space for two additional doors. The extra volume does not undermine the car’s sporting character, however, as the long hood and low stance preserve a taut silhouette that remains far removed from SUV proportions.

Ferrari 12Cilindri Shooting Brake imagined as the ultimate V12 family car

Unlike the redesigned profile, the front stays close to the original 12Cilindri. The dark, historically inspired panel still visually connects the slim headlights, making the car immediately recognizable from the front while the side and rear reveal its transformation into a shooting brake.

According to the designer, the cabin could accommodate five adults, while the cargo area would provide enough room for their luggage. The project also imagines an automatic by-wire transmission, but it leaves the main mechanical feature untouched. The naturally aspirated twelve-cylinder engine would remain under the hood, preserving the sound, response, and tradition associated with Ferrari.

The result deliberately avoids the formula of a high-performance crossover. The additional space comes from extending a low body rather than raising the ride height. That decision makes the rendering more convincing, as the design gains practicality through a larger rear section while retaining the stance of a true grand tourer.

This approach also makes the proposal an ideal response, at least in theory, to the debate surrounding the Ferrari Luce. The shooting brake would offer family-friendly practicality through a more traditional formula based on a grand touring body and an engine that remains one of Ferrari’s defining symbols.

Nothing suggests Ferrari plans to develop a production version. This remains an independent design exercise that the automaker neither commissioned nor approved. Its appeal nevertheless shows how a five-door model could adopt the proportions of the 12Cilindri without immediately sacrificing its elegance or sporting character.