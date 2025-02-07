Fastback and Pulse to be official cars of Lollapalooza festival in Brazil

This is one of the country’s major music festivals. Fiat brand SUVs, Fastback and Pulse, will be in contact with the public during the event The festival will be held March 28, 29 and 30 in São Paulo (SP)

Fastback and Pulse official cars of Lollapalooza festival in Brazil

Fiat, one of the most beloved brands among Brazilians and a leader in the domestic automotive market in recent years, announces that it is a master sponsor of Lollapalooza Brazil 2025, one of the country’s major music festivals. To celebrate this unprecedented partnership, Fastback and Pulse, the brand’s SUVs, have been chosen as the official cars of the event.

To offer the public a unique experience, on March 28, 29 and 30 Fiat will bring two SUVs that stand out for technology, innovation and modern design, in line with the festival’s values, to the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo, SP.

“It’s a joy to confirm our SUVs as the official cars of Lollapalooza Brazil 2025, reinforcing Fiat’s history as a brand recognized for its pioneering and innovative spirit,” he said. “The festival audience will be able to get a closer look at the Fastback and Pulse models, which have been very successful in the country since their launch, combining technology, modern design and high performance,” says Federico Battaglia, Fiat brand vice president for South America.

The brand is also a sponsor of Perry’s by Fiat Stage, which will host more than 25 attractions during the three-day event.

“We are excited to announce Fiat as the official sponsor of Lollapalooza Brazil 2025. This is an event that, like us, values innovation and technology in a constant quest for transformative experiences. We will have a perfect setting to approach the public, creating a unique connection with consumers in a passionate environment, just like Fiat products,” said Alessandra Souza, Stellantis Vice President of Marketing & Brand Communication for South America.

More details about Fiat’s participation in the festival and exclusive news to celebrate the partnership with Lollapalooza Brazil will be released in the coming weeks.