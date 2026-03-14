Fast & Furious drag race: which movie car is the fastest?

The Fast & Furious saga has managed over the years to captivate audiences, turning into a phenomenon capable of delivering huge results both at the box office and in terms of popularity. Inspired by this universe, the team at carwow decided to organize a new drag race on their YouTube channel featuring some of the most iconic cars from the first film, putting them head-to-head in a series of elimination battles over the quarter mile and the half mile, both starting from a standstill.

Fast & Furious icons face off in a massive drag race

Part of the appeal of the challenge lies in the way it was structured. The cars face each other in multiple duels, wearing liveries and colors that directly recall the world of the movie, in a competition designed to determine which vehicle truly deserves the title of the ultimate car of the franchise. The creators also point out that, unlike what happens in the film, not all the vehicles involved have received extreme modifications, but that does not diminish the spectacle or the curiosity of the comparison.

After all, Fast & Furious built much of its legend around the world of illegal street racing, turning both cars and characters into true icons of pop culture. It is therefore easy to understand why carwow chose these vehicles for a drag race with a strong cinematic flavor, capable of immediately speaking to fans.

The lineup is rich and varied. The Mitsubishi Eclipse appears with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 140 hp and 176 Nm, front-wheel drive, a five-speed manual transmission and a weight of 1,300 kg. Alongside it sits the Acura Integra, which uses a 1.8-liter four-cylinder producing 170 hp and 174 Nm, also with front-wheel drive and a five-speed manual gearbox, but with a lower weight of 1,170 kg.

The Honda Civic also joins the race, powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder delivering 125 hp and 142 Nm, with front-wheel drive, a four-speed automatic transmission and a weight of 1,094 kg. A more specialized entry is the Mazda RX-7, which brings its 1.3-liter twin-turbo rotary engine producing 259 hp and 294 Nm, paired with rear-wheel drive, a five-speed manual gearbox and a weight of 1,284 kg.

Another standout competitor is the Honda S2000, featured here with a supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 345 hp and 300 Nm, combined with rear-wheel drive, a six-speed manual transmission and a weight of 1,260 kg. The lineup also includes the Nissan Skyline GT-R R33, one of the absolute queens of the JDM world, powered by a 2.6-liter twin-turbo inline-six producing 280 hp and 368 Nm, with all-wheel drive, a five-speed manual transmission and a weight of 1,530 kg.

The American side is represented mainly by the Dodge Charger, equipped with a massive 7.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 500 hp and 700 Nm. In this case, the car uses rear-wheel drive, a three-speed automatic transmission and weighs 1,770 kg. Completing the lineup is the Toyota Supra, another iconic star of the saga, with its 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six producing 320 hp and 430 Nm, rear-wheel drive, a five-speed manual gearbox and a weight of 1,615 kg.

The result is a highly spectacular comparison that combines the appeal of cinema with the thrill of pure performance. This drag race not only offers entertainment but also invites viewers to reflect on how cars so different in terms of power, weight, drivetrain and technical philosophy perform when placed in the same kind of challenge. To find out which of these icons truly comes out on top, all that remains is to watch the video.