Custom Dodge Charger: a 21-year-old makes it unique

We are talking about a young man named Lucas Kiewitz, a 21-year-old Canadian, who has created a unique automotive project that is completely unprecedented. The young man has always been fascinated by the distinctive and imposing appearance of pickup trucks, but feeling limited by their size, he decided to customize his Dodge Charger. The series of modifications made is truly remarkable, so much so that he can hardly even recognize it on the street.

Young Canadian Lucas Kiewitz transforms a Dodge Charger into a Dodge Ram 1500 TRX look-alike

Young Lucas Kiewitz, fascinated by the truck world, decided to make a series of modifications to his Dodge Charger so that it would resemble, as closely as possible, the mighty Dodge Ram 1500 TRX. The project started with an ex-police Dodge Charger, Kiewitz completely designed the aesthetics of the vehicle. He began by raising the car’s body about three inches, mounted off-road tires, and covered the entire body with the same durable material from which truck bodies are created. So, in fact this final work result was a car with a particularly aggressive and distinctly unmistakable style that quickly attracted the attention of thousands of people on his social channels.

Young Kiewitz’s car is by no means a surreal accomplishment. The Canadian says he has received a lot of positive feedback from various car shows and also on social media. It seems that his videos made on the TikTok platform have even reached almost 700,000 views, confirming the good work that has been done. A project led by a young guy, a great fan of the industry, which combined with the communication methods of the modern world, can make a modified Dodge Charger completely viral.

A project born from an idea and fueled by passion

The inspiration for this personal and original project came from a simple hand sketch he made himself. He also took as reference some renders depicting muscle cars transformed into off-road vehicles. In particular, a good deal of the young Canadian’s inspiration came from looking closely at digital concept art of a “Raptorized” Ford Mustang.

Kiewitz, with the help of friends and family, then managed to transform his Charger, devoting a very considerable number of business hours. In fact, in terms of labor, the cost would be very high, as about 12,000 to 15,000 hours of his time were spent. A truly surreal investment, if you also add $3,500 of the cost of the various modifications that have been made so far. And to think that he also managed to save a lot of money, having found many of the components on Facebook Marketplace.

Even looking impressive, Kiewitz’s “Dodge Charger TRX” is still under development; the young enthusiast plans to make further modifications to the engine and suspension to make it a true off-road vehicle. Kiewitz also plans to make a complete rally car suspension to make it suitable for 700 hp. Therefore, his car will not only look like an off-road car, but can also be driven off-road.