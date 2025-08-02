This stretched Ferrari 360 Modena could be yours for a surprisingly low price

In the heart of San Diego, under the California sun, lies a one-of-a-kind specimen waiting for a new owner: a Ferrari 360 Modena transformed into a limousine. Yes, you read that correctly. The Italian supercar has been stretched and reimagined to become a true party limo, currently parked in a salvage yard and being resold through Copart.

A Ferrari 360 Modena transformed into a limousine is up for auction… and the price is surprising

Painted in bright yellow, this extra-long Ferrari combines the Prancing Horse’s sporting appeal with the typical excess of ceremonial cars. The cabin has been adapted to accommodate up to seven passengers, with a sunroof, tinted windows, colored interior lighting, and TV screens: a disco on wheels, ready for extraordinary events.

Despite the extreme transformation, the original 360 Modena‘s 3.6-liter V8 remains under the hood. The car has covered 36,903 miles (approximately 59,000 km) and shows some scratches, dents, and unspecified mechanical damage, but the interior is in excellent condition.

The latest auction bid hovers around $15,700, far from the price requested in 2018, when the same vehicle appeared on eBay for $95,000. The reserve price hasn’t been met yet, but it’s clear the seller still hopes for a big score.

And it’s not the only unconventional car out there. In Arizona, a Dodge Challenger stretch with gullwing doors and illuminated roof appeared, listed for $69,000 on Facebook Marketplace. Then there’s the Range Rover limousine, elegant and luxurious like a mobile lounge. Limousines remain a niche idea, certainly, but traveling in an extra-long Ferrari is something few can say they’ve done. And perhaps for this reason alone, someone might decide to get serious about bidding.