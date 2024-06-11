F50 Children’s Car: a dream auction for little drivers

An unmissable auction for collectors and motor enthusiasts: a miniature replica of the legendary Ferrari F50 awaits its lucky new owner. Equipped with a gasoline engine, Comex gearbox, yellow bodywork, and a meticulously detailed interior, this F50 is not just a toy, but a true collector’s gem.

F50 Children’s car in auction

The Ferrari F50 is also coming for children, but probably only for the lucky ones. This is a strong excitement that could hit the little car enthusiasts. Now in fact, there will be a young driver who will have the great opportunity to whizz around in a real Ferrari F50, but in miniature. A dream come true, although not within everyone’s reach.

However, the car is equipped with a 270cc Honda gasoline engine producing 9 horsepower, a Comex gearbox. On the outside we can see a replacement body painted yellow just like the legendary original F50, independent-wheel suspension and an interior with attention to detail. The classic gearbox gate as in the real Ferrari is not missing either.

Unfortunately, the exact dimensions of the miniature F50 are not available at the moment, but it will certainly not disappoint anyone’s expectations. In addition, the lot also includes a replacement body, perfect for making special use of it, perhaps driving right inside a large fairytale garden.

This car may come into a fortune through winning an auction to be held on June 12 in Taplow, UK, during RM Sotheby‘s Cliveden House session. This is an unmissable opportunity, to say the least, for collectors and all those who want to give their children a dream.

During the event, excitement will certainly take center stage, not only for the little ones but certainly for the parents as well. In fact, even the minds of more adults might start to travel back in time, thinking of a car like the F50 as an incredible vehicle, of which the fewer examples that exist, the more its value increases. And rarity, is certainly not a feature that the F50 lacks. A plausible mental connection that could be thought of during the event, is certainly that of the auction for one of the six infamous cars sold to the Brunei royal family. In short, the F50 for kids is an original and super-exclusive gift idea that is sure to delight little four-wheel lovers…and their dads, too.