F-150 Raptor R: Ford is giving enthusiasts a warrantied path to insanity

If the smaller Ford Maverick gave you existential dread, Ford has the perfect antidote for your conservative anxieties. A truly unhinged F-150 Raptor R very (insanely) powerful. Because, apparently, merely having the superior off-road pickup on the market was insufficient for the Blue Oval.

Ford’s solution to this manufactured problem is a massive escalation. They’ve slapped a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger kit onto the truck’s already formidable 5.2-liter V8 engine, hiking the power output to a frankly ridiculous over 900 horsepower.

The beauty of this potential Ford Performance Parts package is that it manages to bypass the usual warranty-voiding drama. Ford asserts that the supercharger kit is “designed to be CARB certified and 50-state legal” and is backed by a generous 3-year/36,000-mile Ford Performance Parts warranty if installed by a certified Ford dealer or an ASE technician.

This is a win-win situation for the enthusiasts. Reliable, higher-level power without compromising the vehicle’s integrity, proving that the only thing the 900 HP Ford Raptor R is compromising is basic common sense.

According to Ford’s executive director of accessories and personalization, the intent was to create “the ultimate, factory-backed Raptor” combining “immense power with the ruggedness the name implies”. This suggests that the standard Raptor R was merely a draft of ruggedness, and they needed an extra 180 horsepower to finally realize its true form.

Beyond the headline-grabbing V8 upgrade, the demonstration model features a host of aesthetic and performance tweaks. Highlights include a dramatic black contrasting hood, specific side graphics, and various carbon fiber components.

The package includes black Method wheels, a throaty Borla cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips (to ensure your 900 HP arrival has a nice soundtrack), and an assortment of rigid auxiliary lights, presumably necessary for illuminating the trail after the sheer heat from the engine has caused everything else in the vicinity to spontaneously combust.